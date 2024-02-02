Terrorist ring leader Ashraf Sheikh with accomplice killed in D.I Khan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI - The security forces on Thursday gunned down ter­rorists ring leader Ashraf Sheikh, the high value target, along with his accomplice Burhan Ullah after an in­tense exchange of fire during an intelligence-based oper­ation (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan District. According to an Inter-Services Public Re­lations (ISPR) news release, weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recov­ered from the killed terror­ists who remained actively involved in numerous ter­rorist activities, including target killing of innocent ci­vilians. “Sanitization oper­ation is being conducted to eliminate any other terror­ist, if any, found in the area. Locals of the area appreci­ated the operation and ex­pressed their full support to eliminate the menace of ter­rorism,” the ISPR said.