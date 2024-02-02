Three people injured in car-tractor collision

MULTAN - At least three people were injured when a car col­lided with tractor at Mana Hamdani area of DG Khan on early Thursday morning.

The injured included Abid Hussain, 25, son of Abdul Ghafor, Batool Bibi, 70, wife of Mushtaq Ahmad and Rukaya bibi, 35, wife of Abid Hussain were shifted to ruler health centre Qasba Basera.

The car got fully damaged as the driver lost control of the over-speeding vehicle.

Police of the concerned jurisdiction were in­formed. The enquiry began as the police started collecting evidences from the spot.