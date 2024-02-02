Friday, February 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Three people injured in car-tractor collision

Our Staff Reporter
February 02, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  At least three people were injured when a car col­lided with tractor at Mana Hamdani area of DG Khan on early Thursday morning.

The injured included Abid Hussain, 25, son of Abdul Ghafor, Batool Bibi, 70, wife of Mushtaq Ahmad and Rukaya bibi, 35, wife of Abid Hussain were shifted to ruler health centre Qasba Basera.

The car got fully damaged as the driver lost control of the over-speeding vehicle.

Police of the concerned jurisdiction were in­formed. The enquiry began as the police started collecting evidences from the spot.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1706835507.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024