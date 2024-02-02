Two dealers fined for selling fertilisers on high prices

SARGODHA - The district administration imposed fines on two peo­ple for selling fertilisers at exorbitant rates in Shahpur tehsil on Thursday. Accord­ing to official sources, Assis­tant Commissioner Shahpur Anum Babar inspected vari­ous shops and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on two fer­tilizer dealers. Meanwhile, she also took action against encroachment in Shahpur city and issued warning no­tices to shopkeepers over encroachments. Meanwhile, The district administration sealed eight illegal fuel agen­cies over violation in the city here on Thursday. According to official sources, a team of civil defence checked various mini-fuel agencies located in the city and sealed eight pet­rol agencies over violation and confiscated machines and petrol as well. Cases were registered against the owners of the fuel agencies. Moreover, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Assistant Director Muham­mad Haider Ali on Thursday said that BISP had adopted a transparent mechanism for identifying deserving indi­viduals. BISP was currently providing financial assis­tance to 1.3 million destitute families in Sargodha divi­sion. During a live e-katcheri session at BISP Regional Of­fice Sargodha, Muhammad Haider Ali informed callers that information regarding needy families was collect­ed through a computerized mechanism, ensuring trans­parency at maximum level. He further informed the participants that after the enrollment of new benefi­ciaries, they will also receive benefits of BISP initiatives such as Kafaalat, Taleemi Wazaif and Nashouma.