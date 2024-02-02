Two dealers fined for selling fertilisers on high prices

SARGODHA - The district administration imposed fines on two people for selling fertilisers at exorbitant rates in Shahpur tehsil on Thursday. According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Anum Babar inspected various shops and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on two fertilizer dealers. Meanwhile, she also took action against encroachment in Shahpur city and issued warning notices to shopkeepers over encroachments. Meanwhile, The district administration sealed eight illegal fuel agencies over violation in the city here on Thursday. According to official sources, a team of civil defence checked various mini-fuel agencies located in the city and sealed eight petrol agencies over violation and confiscated machines and petrol as well. Cases were registered against the owners of the fuel agencies. Moreover, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Assistant Director Muhammad Haider Ali on Thursday said that BISP had adopted a transparent mechanism for identifying deserving individuals. BISP was currently providing financial assistance to 1.3 million destitute families in Sargodha division. During a live e-katcheri session at BISP Regional Office Sargodha, Muhammad Haider Ali informed callers that information regarding needy families was collected through a computerized mechanism, ensuring transparency at maximum level. He further informed the participants that after the enrollment of new beneficiaries, they will also receive benefits of BISP initiatives such as Kafaalat, Taleemi Wazaif and Nashouma.