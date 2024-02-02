Friday, February 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

UNSC reiterates demand for ceasefire in Gaza

UNSC reiterates demand for ceasefire in Gaza
News Desk
February 02, 2024
International, Newspaper

UNITED NATIONS   -   The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has reiterated demand for a ceasefire and compliance with international human­itarian law to continue aid in Gaza. Addressing the Se­curity Council meeting, the UN Secretary General, Anto­nio Guterres appealed to all member states to guaran­tee the continuity of the UN agency’s lifesaving work to save lives of over two mil­lion people in Gaza. Algeria had requested the meeting, to discuss decision of Inter­national Court of Justice or­dering Israel to prevent acts of genocide of Palestinian in besieged Gaza.

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1706761668.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024