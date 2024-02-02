UNSC reiterates demand for ceasefire in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has reiterated demand for a ceasefire and compliance with international humanitarian law to continue aid in Gaza. Addressing the Security Council meeting, the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres appealed to all member states to guarantee the continuity of the UN agency’s lifesaving work to save lives of over two million people in Gaza. Algeria had requested the meeting, to discuss decision of International Court of Justice ordering Israel to prevent acts of genocide of Palestinian in besieged Gaza.