UNSC reiterates demand for ceasefire in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has reiterated demand for a ceasefire and compliance with international human­itarian law to continue aid in Gaza. Addressing the Se­curity Council meeting, the UN Secretary General, Anto­nio Guterres appealed to all member states to guaran­tee the continuity of the UN agency’s lifesaving work to save lives of over two mil­lion people in Gaza. Algeria had requested the meeting, to discuss decision of Inter­national Court of Justice or­dering Israel to prevent acts of genocide of Palestinian in besieged Gaza.