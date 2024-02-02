Will the sun of PPP electoral dominance in Sindh set in 2024?

Wrapped in uncertainty since the dissolution of assemblies in August 2023, Pakistan is just days away from holding its 12th general elections based on adult fran­chise, in the 77th year of its in­dependence. Except for the elec­tions conducted by General Zia in 1985, all have been held on a party basis. Although the tradi­tional electioneering fervor was missing during the initial days, it is gaining momentum lately. In these elections, all eyes are fixed on analyzing the probable outcome in Punjab, which holds more than half of the total seats in the national assembly, and be­cause it is the province where the future of both Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan is at stake. However, little thought is given towards the province of Sindh, which holds 61 out of 266 seats in the national assembly. It is from here that the Pakistan People’s Party of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is eye­ing to win the majority of seats, aiming to become a major stake­holder in the government forma­tion at the federal level.

We will discuss why the ef­forts by anti-PPP political par­ties and individuals have failed to yield results over the years in ending its electoral dominance in the province, and we will also highlight the national assembly constituencies where tough con­tests are expected.

On one hand, most of the par­ties and personalities, including the National Peoples Party of Gh­ulam Mustafa Jatoi, which were part of the Pakistan National Al­liance movement against Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, formed an electoral alliance named IslamiJamhooriIt­tehad (IJI) at the national level. Meanwhile, those with na­tionalist ten­dencies formed an alliance at the Sindh level called the Sindh National Alli­ance to counter the Pakistan People’s Party in elections. Both alliances made seat ad­justments in Sindh but failed to withstand the storm of the PPP. Many prominent figures, includ­ing PirPagara, Mohammad Khan Junejo, and Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi, lost to relatively unknown PPP candidates by significant mar­gins. In the 1990 elections, which were held after the premature dissolution of the Benazir Bhutto government and the national as­sembly by President Ishaq Khan using powers under Article 58(2)(b), anti-PPP forces in Sindh, under the caretaker chief minis­ter, inflicted a dent in the PPP’s strength. However, they failed to win the simple majority required for the formation of government. But again they failed in 1993 elec­tions. However, they failed again in the 1993 elections. In the 1997 elections, the PPP was pushed to the wall, mainly due to the pre­mature end of its government for the second time and also because of the murder of Murtaza Bhutto, the brother of sitting Prime Min­ister Benazir Bhutto. The PPP regained lost ground in the 2002 general election conducted by Musharraf, but it was not allowed to form the provincial govern­ment. Instead, a coalition of like-minded parties and independent MPAs was formed to establish government. However, despite the formation of alliances and collective efforts, they have con­sistently failed to halt the PPP since the 2008 elections. In each subsequent election, the PPP has managed to increase its seat tally.

Now, let’s turn to the general election of 2024, scheduled for 8th February. With the exception of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Teh­reek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, and Ja­maat-e-Islami, all political parties and individuals have once again formed an alliance and made seat adjustments in Sindh to challenge the PPP. If one roams the streets of a city, town, or village or visits social media pages or profiles of many from Sindh, they will find a good number of people complain­ing against the PPP. However, upon examining the ground situation, one will find that the PPP is poised for victory on the majority of na­tional as well as provincial assem­bly seats allocated for the province of Sindh. This raises the question: why does the PPP maintain such a strong position in Sindh despite widespread complaints against it? This raises the question: why does the PPP maintain such a strong position in Sindh despite wide­spread complaints against it?

The first and foremost reason behind the continuous dismal performance of anti-PPP forces in elections is the lack of organi­zation within those parties. Sec­ondly, it is not a single entity but a conglomerate of various groups and individuals, which often un­dermine each other and rely on external intervention. In various areas, the PPP has attracted many prominent opposition figures into its fold by offering different incentives. The political style of anti-PPP forces is not consistent; they tend to appear on the ho­rizon during elections and then disappear. The PPP is applying the same patronage system from the local level to the upper echelons of power, a system introduced by Zia and strengthened by Musharraf. Lack of resources for running an effective campaign is one of the major reasons. Additionally, there is no central figure with appeal for voters who can hold rallies and mobilize cadres for change.

In the 2018 election, out of the 38 national assembly seats, excluding those in Karachi and Hyderabad cities, PPP lost only 5 seats, but later reclaimed one after the death of the MNA. Ad­ditionally, influential figures behind the vic­tory on two of those 5 seats subsequently joined PPP. The party now aims to secure victory on 37 out of 39 seats allocated for Sindh, exclud­ing Karachi. However, it faces stiff com­petition on 14 national assembly seats from candidates supported by GDA, JUIF, PMLN, and influ­ential individuals (NA 190, 192, 198, 203, 204, 206, 209, 211, 213, 215, 217, 220, 223, and 227). Several factors, including incumbency, mishandling of the 2022 flood across the province, and potential votes going to TLP and PTI candidates, could play a decisive role. Both of these par­ties have fielded candidates on nearly all seats in the province. Success will hinge on PPP’s abil­ity to effectively address chal­lenges and mobilize support in these contested areas.

Indeed, the upcoming election on February 8th will be signifi­cant in determining the political landscape in Sindh and across Pakistan. It will be interesting to see the outcomes and how they shape the future dynamics of governance and representation.

MUHAMMAD MAROOF