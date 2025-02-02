15th election of ACP to be held on Feb 2

LARKANA - Security arrangements have been tightened for the elections of the Arts Council of Pakistan Larkana to be held on Sunday, February 2. This was stated by the Caretaker President of the Arts Council of Pakistan Larkana, Mushtaq Tunio while talking to the media on Saturday in Arts Council Larkana. Caretaker President Mushtaq Tunio further said that elections are held in the Arts Council of Pakistan Larkana every two years, while this time, 30 candidates, including 28 candidates from two panels and two independent candidates, are participating in the elections for 14 posts of the governing body for the year 2025-26. Mushtaq said that ADC 11 to Fahad Jagirani has been appointed as the Election Commissioner for the elections of the Arts Council of Pakistan Larkana. According to the notification issued by the Election Commissioner, Shah Latif People’s Cultural Panel has been allotted (peacock), Shaheed Rani and Bhatai Art and Literature Panel (tree), Independent candidate for Vice President Dilbar Shah Abro (star) and Independent candidate for Secretary Zhoor Sheikh (flower) have been allotted symbols.

He informed that around 790 voters will exercise their right to vote in the Arts Council of Pakistan Larkana election. The caretaker president further said that security arrangements will be made very tighten on the polling day. In this regard, 40 personnel including ladies police will be deployed for security. While 6 booths will be set up at the polling station for the convenience of voters, CCTV cameras will also be installed for monitoring.

During the polling process, no voter will be allowed to bring mobile phones inside the polling station. To exercise the right to vote, the voter must have an Arts Council of Pakistan Larkana card or identity card, he added.

Director Primary Schools and Founder member of arts council said that the voters of the Councils will cast their votes to those who are the real and committed artists & writers. He hopes the elected body will start the classes of music and performing art in addition to providing entertainment to the citizens of Larkano.