18 soldiers martyred, 23 terrorists killed in Balochistan gun battle

ISLAMABAD - At least 18 soldiers were martyred and 23 terrorists were killed during gun battle in Kalat district of Balochistan province, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to a press release, “On night 31 January/ 1 February terrorists attempted to establish road blocks in general area Mangocher, Kalat District of Balochistan. On behest of inimical and hostile forces, this cowardly act of terrorism was aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment of Balochistan by targeting mainly the innocent civilians,” the ISPR said. Security forces and law enforcement agencies were immediately mobilised, who successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists and sent twelve terrorists to hell, ensuring security and protection of the local populace.

However, during the conduct of operations, eighteen brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat. Ensuing sanitisation operations are being conducted and the perpetrators, facilitators and abettors of this heinous and cowardly act, will be brought to justice.

Security forces of Pakistan in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

“In back drop of heinous act of terrorism in Kalat District, multiple sanitization operations are being conducted by the security forces throughout the province, according to the ISPR.

On 1 February 2025, in one of such operation conducted in Harnai District, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists as a result of which eleven terrorists were sent to hell. Multiple terrorist hideouts were also busted. Earlier, on night of 31 January/ 1 February while successfully thwarting terrorists attempt to establish road block in general area Mangocher, Kalat District, twelve terrorists were sent to hell.

Thus far total of 23 terrorists have been sent to hell in different operations in Balochistan in last 24 hours.

The sanitization operations will continue until perpetrators and facilitators of the heinous and cowardly act are brought to justice. Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from Balochistan and Pakistan.