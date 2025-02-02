Abducted doctor recovered, four arrested

FAISALABAD - Acting City Police Officer Abdul Wahhab said that the police had recovered an abducted doctor and arrested four accused. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, he said Dr Abdul Samad went to his clinic at Chak No 200-RB Lathianwala in a car on January 26 but did not return. On the next morning, unidentified accused phoned the doctor’s father and demanded Rs20 million ransom. However, Khurarianwala police registered a case and started investigation after making a special team. The police recovered the abducted doctor from Chak No116-RB Rara Tali Chak Jhumra and arrested four accused involved in the case.

Two fake callers convicted

A senior Civil Judge convicted two fake callers of imprisonment and imposed a fine on charges of extortion money and selling mobile phone SIMs illegally. According to the prosecution, FIA police had arrested two accused, Muhammad Amir and Ali Raza, on charges of their involvement in selling mobile phone SIMs illegally. The accused also extorted money from different people. Deciding the case, Senior Civil Judge Jameel Ahmad Bhatti awarded eight years and two months imprisonment to the accused. The convicts were also directed to pay a fine of Rs840,000, otherwise, they would have to undergo an additional imprisonment if they failed to pay fine.

Dyeing factory gutted

Precious items in a dyeing factory were reduced to ashes in the area of D-Type Colony police station on Saturday. A Rescue 1122 spokesman said the fire erupted in Chaudhary Dyeing Factory situated at Maqbool Road due to leakage of oil from its boiler. The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material. Receiving information, fire fighters of the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident, he added.