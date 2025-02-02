Sunday, February 02, 2025
ACE gets 3-day remand of ex-CEO Education

Staff Reporter
February 02, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALNAGAR  - There has been progress in the corruption case of more than Rs500 million in the Education Department of Bahawalnagar. Former CEO Education Shahida Hafeez has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment and presented before the magistrate from where her three-day physical remand has been granted. According to the anti-corruption FIR No. 02/25, Rs1 billion was released to the education department for providing facilities in the schools, out of which Rs850 million were released to more than 200 schools for the completion of various works. In the departmental inquiry it was proved that the national exchequer was damaged by misappropriation of money by doing incomplete or very substandard work in most of the schools. The Anti-Corruption Agency has recommended further investigation of around 150 officials of the Finance and Education Department to determine their role after initial investigation. Whereas a case has been registered against former CEO Education Shahida Hafeez, former Auditor Rashid Jameel and Clerk of Education Department Saddam Hussain after solid evidence came out in the inquiry. Social , political , civic circles have paid tribute to the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Shareif on campaign and these actions against corruption.

Staff Reporter

