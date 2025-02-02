Sunday, February 02, 2025
Adam Azim clinches world super lightweight title

Web Desk
12:05 PM | February 02, 2025
Sports

British-Pakistani boxer Adam Azim secured the World Super Lightweight Boxing Championship, defeating reigning champion Lipinets in the ninth round.

The fight saw a turning point in the third round when Lipinets, increasing his pace, walked into a powerful left hook from Azim, leaving him flat on his back in the ring.

Following his victory, Azim hinted at his next challenge, calling out Dalton Smith: “You better be watching, my friend. I’m coming.”

Hailing from Kotli, Azad Kashmir, Azim remains undefeated, earning global recognition. His father, Mohammad Azim, expressed immense pride, calling it a moment of honor for both Pakistan and the UK.

Former boxing champion Amir Khan, who traveled from Dubai to support Azim, hailed the win as historic, noting that Azim is only the second Pakistani boxer to achieve a world championship title. He also announced plans to visit Pakistan with Azim to celebrate the triumph.

Web Desk

Sports

