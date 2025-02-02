Ali Tareen, Pollard to revolutionise cricket footwear for all players

LAHORE - Ali Khan Tareen, owner of the Multan Sultans and a supporter of grassroots and women’s cricket, has announced an investment in ME+U, a UK-based cricket footwear brand. Joining him in this venture is international cricketer Kieron Pollard, both serving as stakeholders with a mission to create high-performance cricket footwear for men and women at all levels.

Tareen will also join the ME+U board, bringing his business expertise to expand the brand’s reach in both elite and grassroots cricket. This investment focuses on making advanced cricket footwear accessible, improving stability, performance, and injury prevention for players in Pakistan and beyond.

“We often overlook the importance of proper footwear in cricket,” Tareen said. “ME+U’s shoes are designed to support players’ bodies and maximize performance while preventing injuries.” The collaboration also aims to provide world-class footwear to female cricketers, ensuring equal access to top-quality gear.

Founded in 2023, ME+U was created to bridge the gap in cricket footwear, offering shoes designed for both male and female players. The debut product line includes all-rounder shoes for both genders and specialized bowling shoes for men, with future designs set to incorporate feedback from professionals.