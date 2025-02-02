Amir Muqam criticised for spreading false allegations against KP govt

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, has strongly criticized Federal Minister for spreading false allegations against the provincial government.

Speaking at a news conference on Saturday, Zahir Shah Toru rejected the allegations leveled against the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling them baseless. He claimed that was attempting to cover up his own wrongdoings by shifting the blame. The provincial minister went a step further, branding the “uncrowned king of corruption” and alleging that he had amassed wealth through dishonest means. “Everyone knows who the real liar and thief is,” he added.

While voicing strong opposition to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), Zahir Shah Toru described it as a “black law” that suppresses freedom of speech and expression. However, he argued that if the law were to be enforced, it should first be applied to for allegedly spreading false and baseless accusations. He announced that the provincial government would initiate legal proceedings against the federal minister under the PECA law introduced by the federal government.

Providing an update on the province’s wheat supply, Mr. Toru assured that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had started releasing 77,000 metric tons of imported wheat to flour mills, with 40,000 metric tons already released. The remaining wheat, he said, would be distributed according to laboratory reports before March 30 to ensure quality.

He also clarified that the wheat being distributed was part of the stock purchased by the previous caretaker government from the federal government in 2023. Highlighting the province’s wheat shortage, the provincial minister noted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa produces 1.4 million metric tons annually, while its total demand stands at 5 million metric tons. To meet this shortfall, he explained, the province imports 3.6 million metric tons from Punjab, other provinces, and international sources through the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO).

The KP minister further disclosed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had procured 208,000 metric tons of high-quality wheat from local farmers this year. He urged anyone with doubts about transparency in the procurement process to present evidence, emphasizing the government’s commitment to fair governance.

“If my party no longer requires my services, I am willing to step down. I stand by my record and am ready for accountability at any time. If anyone has evidence against me, they should come forward,” he said.

In response to a query about the Provincial Accountability Committee, Zahir Shah Toru reaffirmed his stance on transparency and accountability, aligning his approach with PTI founding chairman Imran Khan’s vision.