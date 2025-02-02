ANP’s Aimal Wali Khan demands fair elections, slams PTI lawmakers

Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali Khan reaffirmed the party’s commitment to non-violent politics while addressing a rally in Charsadda on the death anniversary of Bacha Khan and Wali Khan.

He stated that ANP had been kept out of power for 12 years and recalled the sacrifice of over 600 ANP workers martyred at Babra in 1948.

Criticizing PTI lawmakers, he claimed they were disconnected from the people and accused authorities of stealing ANP’s mandate in Charsadda three times.

Khan called for a thorough probe into all Khyber Pakhtunkhwa constituencies, not just the nine questioned by PTI’s founder. He warned that if ANP’s mandate is stolen again, Pakistan’s progress would be at risk.

Vowing resilience, he declared, “I’ll hold a rally in Kurram at any cost.”