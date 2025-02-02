Sunday, February 02, 2025
Anti-smuggling crackdown to yield positive results soon: Mohsin Naqvi

Web Desk
8:20 PM | February 02, 2025
National

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has lauded the Anti-Narcotics Force for its exemplary performance in combating smuggling activities across the country.

He said this while talking to newsmen along with the official of ANF in Lahore today [Sunday].

He said that the ANF has initiated a nationwide crackdown against smuggling, with positive outcomes anticipated in the near future.

He emphasized the ongoing operations targeting drug traffickers, particularly those operating within educational institutions to safeguard the youth from the menace of narcotics.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed gratitude to the Saudi government for facilitating the repatriation of a Pakistani family that had been victimized by a fraudulent scheme.

He cautioned citizens to remain vigilant against individuals offering free Umrah packages, as such offers may be deceitful.

