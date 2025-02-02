Approval of provincial nature projects won’t be considered in upcoming PSDP

Only 10 percent development budget will be considered for allocation to new schemes: Govt.

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has told the provinces, ministries/divisions that as per the approved guidelines, the approval/financing of provincial nature projects will not be considered in the upcoming Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2025-26, while only 10 percent development budget would be considered for allocation to new schemes.

Presently, the throw-forward is around Rs10 trillion which is 10 times the current rate of PSDP allocation provided no new project is added and there is no revision of ongoing projects in the development portfolio. Similarly, the size of PSDP, in terms of percent of GDP, has also reduced to half from 1.7% of GDP in FY2013-14 to almost 0.6% of GDP in FY2024-25, said the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives in guidelines issued to federal ministries/divisions/agencies, provinces, Azad Jammu &Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.

The process of PSDP 2025-26 formulation and its projections for 2026-27 and 2027-28 has been initiated to enable the sponsoring ministries/divisions/agencies to deliberate and prepare their respective development portfolios as per the timelines given in Annex-I in-line with “Uraan Pakistan” keeping in view guidelines/priorities, provisions of PFM Act 2019 and NEC guidelines/ decision dated 29 January, 2024 for formulation of PSDP.

Unprecedented inflation and currency devaluation witnessed in the country during the last few years have further reduced the real value of PSDP and the progress on national level projects of greater economic benefits remained below the desired level. Therefore, there is a need to rationalize PSDP portfolio with a view to have greater allocative efficiency and limiting its scope to financing the federal subjects only.

Regarding the ongoing projects, the guidelines said that that federal ministries/divisions and provincial governments should thoroughly scrutinize in order of priority their respective approved portfolio to determine whether the development projects fall under the overall development objectives of the government. Priority should be accorded to allocation of development funds for core ongoing projects, and those in line with the implementation of strategic transformation plan of “Uraan Pakistan”. Priority should be accorded to projects with 80% plus expenditure in all sectors with the aim of completing them during FY2025-26.

Ministries/Divisions should first ensure allocation to ongoing projects according to annual phasing given in approved PC-I and to new projects if space is available. There would be no further allocation for the projects where full funding has been allocated in PSDP 2024-25. DDWP level approved projects will only be considered for financing in PSDP 2025-26 after ensuring funding requirements of CDWP/ECNEC level projects of national importance.

On foreign funded projects, the guidelines stated that Economic Affairs Division (FAD) will provide firmed up foreign aid estimates to be disbursed during FY2025-26, with further two years’ projection in consultation with all ministries and stakeholders.

Ministries/divisions should prioritize and allocate adequate rupee cover to the foreign funded projects within IBC for smooth execution of foreign funded projects and uninterrupted inflow of foreign exchange and to honor international obligations.

On provincial nature projects, the guidelines said that provincial nature projects may not be considered for approval/financing except those in least developed districts as approved by the NEC. To honor international obligations on SDGs by 2030, the provinces should ensure adequate funding for SDGs targets related to devolved subjects through respective ADPs.

Provincial governments should ensure counterpart funding of cost-shared projects in respective ADPs. Project wise utilization status of federal share in development assistance provided to the provinces during FY 2024 25 and demand for FY 2025 26 should be provided by the Planning & Development Board/Departments of the respective provinces in a consolidated form.

In case of schemes being financed on cost sharing basis between the federal and provincial governments or with any other agency, the cost, expenditure, and proposed allocations be clearly indicated separately, wherever applicable. Only federal share of cost would be used to ascertain the exact level of throw forward at the time of considering allocations against the federal share in PSDP.

Regarding new projects, the guidelines provided that priority should be given to high value and early completion projects by optimizing limited PSDP resources (inputs) to produce maximum outputs (high visible impact projects) which contribute to outcomes and eventually to development goals/ SDGs. New projects should have particular focus on supporting exports, enhancing productivity, fostering competitiveness, deepening and spreading digital infrastructure, innovation driven enterprises, industrial development, agroindustry and seed development, blue economy, science & technology, R&D and innovation reforms, and all PC-Is of new projects have to be uploaded on iPAS till 31 March, 2025.

Projects without PC-I/feasibility certificate, wherever applicable, will not be considered for funding. New approved projects that fall under the federal subjects and mitigate the adverse effects on the climate change would be encouraged for PSDP allocation. There will be a moratorium on approval/budgeting of new projects involving O&M and recurring nature expenditures.

Approval of PC-I accorded before 01.07.2024 which was not reflected in PSDP 2024-25 would require revalidation from relevant forum before inclusion in PSDP. Priority will be given to PPP approved projects, where PSDP funding is either used as equity or as viability gap. Only 10% of allocated development budget FY2025 26 would be considered for allocation to new projects, with particular focus on supporting exports, enhancing productivity, fostering competitiveness, deepening and spreading digital infrastructure, innovation driven enterprises, industrial development, agroindustry and seed development, blue economy, science & technology, R&D and innovation reforms in accordance with NEC guidelines.

PSDP 2025-26 should have special focus on mitigating climate change (green budgeting) especially in the context of Pakistan’s C-PIMA and other initiatives including gender budgeting.