Australia make history with unprecedented 16-0 Women’s Ashes whitewash

MELBOURNE - Australia completed a historic 16-0 clean sweep in the Women’s Ashes, marking the first time a team has won all available points since the multi-format series was introduced in 2013. Alyssa Healy’s side sealed the whitewash in emphatic fashion, crushing England by an innings and 122 runs in the first-ever Day-Night Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

After skittling England out for 170 in the first innings, Australia never looked back. Annabel Sutherland became the first woman to score a Test century at the MCG, crafting a superb 163, while Beth Mooney made 106, becoming the fourth woman and the first Australian female batter to score centuries in all three formats of international cricket.

“16-0 has a good ring to it. Very proud of the girls. We had our backs against the wall at times but stuck to our plans and wanted to entertain the crowd,” said Alana King, who was instrumental with the ball, taking nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings. For England, Sophie Ecclestone toiled hard in the first innings, sending down 44.3 overs to claim five wickets, while Lauren Bell and Lauren Filer picked up two each. However, trailing by 270 runs, England’s resistance collapsed in their second innings, as they were bundled out for 148 in 68.4 overs.

“Congratulations to Australia, they played some amazing cricket and capitalized on key moments,” England captain Heather Knight admitted. “It has been a tough tour, and while we competed at times, yesterday was particularly difficult for us.” Apart from King, Ashleigh Gardner played a pivotal role in the second innings, picking up four wickets. Fittingly, King delivered the final blow, dismissing Lauren Filer to seal the MCG Test and complete the Women’s Ashes whitewash.

Scores in Brief

AUSTRALIA 440 (Sutherland 163, Mooney 106, Ecclestone 5-143) beat ENGLAND 170 (Sciver-Brunt 51, King 4-45) & 148 (Beaumont 47, King 5-53, Gardner 4-39) by an innings and 122 runs.