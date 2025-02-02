Australia thrash Sri Lanka with record-breaking win in Galle Test

GALLE - Australia inflicted Sri Lanka’s heaviest defeat in Test cricket, sealing an innings-and-242-run demolition inside four days in Galle on Saturday.

The hosts crumbled for 247 in their second innings, eclipsing their previous worst loss – an innings-and-239-run drubbing by India in 2017. Australian spinners Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon tormented Sri Lanka’s brittle batting, claiming 16 wickets between them. Kuhnemann, who had already bagged a five-wicket haul in the first innings, finished with career-best match figures of 9 for 149.

Australia’s dominance stemmed from a mammoth 654 for 6 declared in the first innings, powered by Usman Khawaja’s double century, a debut hundred from Josh Inglis, and Steven Smith’s ton. The commanding total left with no room for a comeback.

“Our openers set the tone, and Usman’s double century was phenomenal,” Smith said. “The pitch took some spin, but we batted and bowled exceptionally well. Having three spinners kept them fresh and impactful.”

Sri Lanka’s feeble resistance saw them lose eight wickets before lunch and another seven between lunch and tea on Day 4. Dinesh Chandimal’s 72 was the only fight in the first innings, while tailender Jeffrey Vandersay’s counterattacking 53 off 47 balls was a stark reminder that application, not pitch conditions, was Sri Lanka’s downfall.

Captain Dhananjaya de Silva, who had ambitions of reclaiming the Warne-Murali Trophy, now faces a crisis. With Australia taking a 1-0 series lead, the trophy remains in their grip. Moreover, , hoping to climb to third in the World Test Championship standings, instead slumped to seventh. “We had our moments but couldn’t capitalize,” De Silva admitted. “Dropped catches and poor reviews cost us dearly.”

Khawaja was named Player of the Match for his masterful double century. “Great feeling to score my maiden double hundred. Very grateful I get to play cricket for Australia,” said the Pakistan-born Khawaja. “Galle is a tough place to play cricket and we are very happy with this win.

“I have a few plans to play spin,” he added. “I have played lot of cricket in this being my fifth tour. I have made lot of mistakes before. I guess all that experience came in handy in this game.” With changes expected in Sri Lanka’s lineup, the hosts face a daunting challenge when the second and final Test begins in Galle on Thursday.

Scores in Brief

AUSTRALIA 654/6 dec defeated 165 & 247 (Vandersay 53*, Mathews 41, Lyon 4-78, Kuhnemann 4-86) by an innings and 242 runs.