Banni police arrest 3 persons including woman in kidnapping case

Rawalpindi - Banni police have arrested two men and a woman for kidnapping a man and recovered the kidnapped man besides seizing the car used in the kidnapping.

The police said that Ali Raza, Malik Hassan, and Asima Bibi were arrested for kidnapping Amman Ullah, a milkman by profession, at the night of January 27 from Eidgah area. So far the police has not been able to determine the reason behind the kidnapping.

In the FIR lodged on January 28, the complainant Bilal Tahir said that he and Amman deal in the business of selling milk. They bring milk from Sargodha and sell it to different shops in Rawalpindi.

On the night of January 27, when they stopped at Bismillah Milk Shop in Eidgah area, four men in a white car carrying police light on it came to them and asked who was Amman. When he identified himself the men, who were in police uniforms, took him to the car and sped away. The complainant said that he later called on 15 emergency police number and reported the matter to the local police.

The Banni police said that the investigation team using all possible means of human and technical intelligence arrested the said three persons and safely recovered the kidnapped person. The police is yet to ascertain the motive behind the kidnapping.

Meanwhile, a court of additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ) awarded death sentences to a man on two counts for killing his parents over a domestic issue in 2022. ADSJ Farhat Jabeen Rana awarded death sentence on two counts to Muhammad Wasim and imposed the fine of Rs 600,000 on him.

According to details, Wasim was convicted and sentenced for burning his parents to death over a domestic issue in Dhamial area.