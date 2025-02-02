Broadening CPEC

Pakistan’s diplomatic overtures to expand the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) beyond its original framework are a welcome and necessary step. The recent invitation extended to the United States to invest in CPEC signals an evolving approach—one that acknowledges the economic realities of an interconnected world rather than treating the project as an exclusive China-Pakistan endeavour. This is a move in the right direction.

CPEC is not merely a Chinese initiative; it is Pakistan’s flagship economic project, critical to the country’s long-term growth. By welcoming investment from other nations, Pakistan is not only strengthening its economic base but also diversifying the project’s scope. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other investors with stakes in Pakistan’s economy will inevitably rely on the same transport and port networks developed under CPEC. It makes strategic and economic sense to broaden participation and ensure that the corridor is a truly global conduit for trade and development. This cross-functional diplomacy also has the potential to alleviate geopolitical tensions. By encouraging multiple stakeholders to invest in the project, Pakistan can position CPEC as a neutral economic artery rather than a point of contention in global power struggles. If managed wisely, this approach can provide a much-needed boost to Pakistan’s economic standing and diplomatic leverage.

The challenge, however, lies in execution. Pakistan must ensure that new investments align with the project’s long-term goals and do not create policy contradictions or infrastructural bottlenecks. Transparency and efficiency will be key in ensuring that the expansion of CPEC does not turn into a bureaucratic quagmire. Nonetheless, this policy shift is a promising step towards an economically resilient and diplomatically balanced Pakistan—one that understands the value of keeping its doors open.