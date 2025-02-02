Chaos in Kurram after deadly gun attacks

PESHAWAR - In yet another incident of firing in Lower Kurram, a religious personality was shot dead, police said on Saturday.

According to local police officials, the incident took place in the Sadda Pir Qoum area of Lower Kurram, where unidentified assailants opened fire and shot dead Qari Rizwanullah. A bullet hit Qari Rizwanullah in the head as a result he died on the spot. The deceased’s body was shifted to Sadda Hospital for a postmortem examination. The police launched a search operation in the area to nab attackers. Further investigation was underway.

Also, a police official injured in a firing incident in Kurram along with Assistant Commissioner Revenue the other day succumbed to his wounds at the hospital on Saturday.

The policeman was identified as Syed Ashiq Hussain who was wounded in an attack on the Assistant Commissioner in Boshehra, Kurram. Hospital sources also confirmed his martyrdom.

Police said the slain official was posted in Boshehra after a ceasefire and was targeted by unknown assailants in the evening.

Police reports indicate that the situation in the area remains tense, and security has been further tightened.

The Assistant Commissioner was present in Boshehra with the police after a ceasefire agreement when the firing incident occurred. The injured Assistant Commissioner was immediately taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Investigations into the firing incident are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer for the martyred cop, Ashiq Hussain, was offered at the police lines, and he was laid to rest in his ancestral village, Noor Ki.

The attack injured six people, including Assistant Commissioner Revenue Saeed Manan, two local residents, and three police officers.

The police have arrested two alleged accused involved in an attack on Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kurram Saeed Manan that left him and five others including policemen.

Police informed on Saturday that the arrested accused have been identified as Iqrar Hussain and Maysam adding that both are residents of Fatah However, police did not mention the place of their arrest.

Police said the accused were handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation. Authorities are working to determine the motives behind the attack and identify any potential facilitators.

A security operation in the area was also under consideration in response to the incident.