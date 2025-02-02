Clean Commute

The Punjab government’s decision to introduce electric buses in Lahore is a much-needed intervention in a province battling severe air pollution. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s initiative to phase in electric vehicles (EVs) for public transport is commendable, not only as a means of modernising the transport system but also as an important step in addressing the alarming levels of smog and environmental degradation in the province.

Air pollution, particularly in Punjab’s urban centres, has reached crisis levels, impacting public health and economic productivity. Transport emissions are a major contributor, and the electrification of public transport provides a tangible, scalable solution. This move aligns with global best practices—electrification of transportation always begins with government-backed initiatives, such as public bus networks, before individuals are incentivised to make the switch. If executed effectively, this policy can lay the groundwork for a broader transition to EVs in the private sector.

Globally, cities that have successfully tackled urban pollution and traffic congestion have done so by prioritising clean public transport. The shift towards EVs must therefore not be treated as a one-off project but as part of a long-term, integrated strategy. Charging infrastructure, policy incentives, and a robust regulatory framework will be key in ensuring that this transition is not just symbolic but sustainable.

It is also worth noting that beyond the environmental benefits, such initiatives can bolster investor confidence in Pakistan’s ability to implement progressive policies. If Lahore’s model succeeds, it can serve as a blueprint for other cities across the country. The government has taken the first step—it must now ensure that it sees the initiative through to its full potential.