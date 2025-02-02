Sunday, February 02, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Cloudy forecast for Lahore

Staff Reporter
February 02, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The city experienced partly cloudy and polluted weather on Saturday, with the meteorological office predicting similar conditions for the next 24 hours. Officials reported that a westerly wave was affecting the country’s upper regions. Most plain areas are expected to remain cold and dry, while light rain with gusty winds and light snowfall over hills was likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and nearby hilly areas during the morning. Light to moderate fog could develop in northeast Punjab. Rainfall was recorded in Garhidupatta, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli, Jhelum, Murree, and Kakul, while snowfall was reported only in Murree. Leh recorded the lowest temperature at -10°C, while Lahore saw a minimum of 9.8°C and a maximum of 21.2°C.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1738471791.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025