Sunday, February 02, 2025
COAS warns proxies, vows retaliation against enemies

4:16 PM | February 02, 2025
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir issued a stern warning to internal and external enemies during his visit to Balochistan.

According to ISPR, General Munir stated that the Army is well aware of those acting as proxies for foreign powers. He condemned their double standards, asserting that such "frenemies" would be defeated by the resilience of the nation and its Armed Forces.

"For the defence of our motherland and its people, we will retaliate and ‘hunt you down’ whenever required and wherever you may be," he declared.

The COAS reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to supporting Balochistan’s security, peace, and development.

He also commended military, paramilitary, and law enforcement personnel for their courage in combating terrorism, reassuring them of the Army’s unwavering support.

