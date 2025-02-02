Comedy stage drama returns to Garho after two decades

THATTA - The coastal town of Garho recently hosted a comedy stage drama, ‘Bhalla Tuhinja Baag’ (Your Good Fortunes), after a hiatus of nearly two decades. The event, organised under the aegis of the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA), brought together people from all walks of life at a marriage hall to witness performances by renowned Sindhi stage actors. The story of the play revolves around a young boy from a small, deprived village who, despite facing numerous hardships, succeeds in acquiring quality education and eventually joins the civil services. The play conveys a message of persistent struggle and dedication, inspiring the youth. The play featured a talented cast of Sindhi actors and actresses, including Urs Narejo, Nasreen Naz, Rasheed Raja, Shakeel Babar, Nayab Saher, Akber Zangejo, Qadir Bux, and others. Written by Yaqoob Kalhoro and directed by Urs Narejo, the play was well-received by the audience.

Chief guest Ramazan Panhwer, Chairman of the Town Committee, praised the play for its entertainment value and acknowledged NAPA’s efforts to revive stage dramas nationwide. Yaqoob Kalhoro expressed his goal of inspiring youth through the play, emphasising the importance of providing quality content to audiences. Urs Narejo, who also played a comic role in the play, thanked NAPA and the provincial culture department for encouraging local talent. The event marked a significant milestone in the revival of stage dramas in Garho, and its success is expected to pave the way for more such events in the future.