Commissioner meets parents refusing to vaccinate their children against polio

KARACHI - The Karachi administration has launched a direct contact campaign with parents who refused to administer polio drops to make the polio eradication efforts more effective. This is to ensure that parents’ cooperation is obtained in polio eradication efforts, and no child is deprived of polio drops. In this regard, the Karachi administration has prepared a list of parents of children who refused polio drops in the District East in first phase and met with them at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi and Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho met with the parents. During the meeting, the Commissioner and Additional IG asked the parents to cooperate with the administration to ensure the government’s and international organizations’ efforts to secure the lives and health of their children are successful. Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi said that polio eradication is a national priority, and the future and health of children are linked to it. Polio virus has been eradicated from the entire world except Afghanistan and Pakistan. Pakistan also needs to take all possible measures to eradicate polio. On this occasion, Provincial Assembly member Rana Shaukat Ali, Chairman of Soharab Goth Town Lala Rahim, DIG Police East, Deputy Commissioner East Abrar Jaffar, Coordinator of Commissioner Polio Task force Saued Yaqoob, community representatives, senior officers of district administration, Emergency Operation Center Government of Sindh, and senior police officers were also present.

Meanwhile, a meeting chaired by the commissioner Karachi reviewed the arrangements of the 7-day polio eradication campaign to be started in Karachi from February 3. It was informed the meeting that 2.7 million children will be administered polio drops during this campaign.

The Commissioner directed the district administration and health department officials to focus on administering polio drops to refusal cases and ensure 100 percent target achievement.