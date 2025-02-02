Complete shutter-down strike observed in Kandhkot against poor law & order

KANDH KOT - A complete shutter-down strike was held at district Kashmore against deteriorating law and order situation across Kashmore and also safe recovery of kidnapped persons especially a minor Rafih Malik who had been abducted three weeks back. All main business centres and bazars, including Shahi Bazar, Wadesha market, Tower and Shujrah and small markets remained close throughout the day. Separately, All parties Movement and Shehri Ithad held a march at kandhkot demanding restoration of peace. They said that dacoits kidnapped, murdered, and snatched goods from innocent citizens in day light and managed to escape easily and freely. They demanded Sindh chief minister and IGP Sindh to take stern action against these dacoits and provide safety to citizens. The Hindu community stated that district Kashmore has already become a hub of kidnapping for ransom and dacoity and killings. The protesters gathered on the main road passing through kandhkot city and staged a sit-in there, raising full-throated slogans condemning lawlessness and demanding peace. Activists, including Zuriat bijrani, Ghulam mustafa mirani, Hazoor bux mughal, Walidino sabzoi, Jameel golo and others spoke on the occasion. However traders, political and social activists a large number of residents and students participated in the demonstration. They said police had left the kashmore district at the mercy of killers and bandits. Hence incidents of firing at shops markets and vehicles at highways had become order of the day they complained. They further complained that local residents were not safe even inside their houses. They said people had time and again demanded of the authorities to restore peace and arrest anti-social elements, but to no avail. It is worth mentioning add here that early shows that inefficiency, negligence and incompetency of police kashmore which has deviated from their early position since kidnappings, robberies, dacoities bike and mobile snatching and theft have become order of the day whereas police is seems to be in deep slumber. Since 07 captives are still in the cultches of the kidnappers but police so far had failed to locate their whereabouts.