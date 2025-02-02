Sunday, February 02, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Continuous snowfall in Galyat resolves water shortages

APP
February 02, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

NATHIAGALI  -  Galyat is experiencing a continuous spell of snowfall on Saturday. According to Assistant Director of Galyat Development Authority (GDA), Ahsen Hameed, this is the third spell of snowfall of the current season in the region. Intermittent snowfall in areas including Nathiagali, Khaira Gali, Changla Gali, and Thandiani, as well as other parts of Galyat.  This weather pattern is expected to continue through the night. Hameed also said that snowfall of up to six to seven inches has been recorded in several areas. 

He highlighted that due to the lack of snowfall in previous months, the underground water levels had decreased, leading to difficulties in water access for locals.

However, he assured that the current snowfall will resolve these water shortages. 

Despite fewer tourists in the region on Saturday, the GDA’s staff and machinery remain on hand to assist both visitors and local residents with their needs.

Punjab CM inaugurates solarisation of tube wells

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1738471791.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025