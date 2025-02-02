Sunday, February 02, 2025
Customs foils attempt to manipulate FCAS

STAFF REPORT
February 02, 2025
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Customs has successfully foiled an attempt to manipulate the Faceless Customs Assessment System (FCAS), a newly launched system for speedy and quality assessments. Such an attempt was quite expected and the Karachi Customs team, tasked with its operations, was directed by FBR to exercise constant vigilance in this regard. Those who attempted to manipulate FCAS have been taken to task. Customs licences of 45 agents found involved in the gaming attempt have been suspended by Karachi Customs and show-cause notices have been issued in the light of Customs Agents Rules. An Appraising officer found to connive in this attempt was placed under suspension by FBR yesterday and formal inquiry has been initiated against him under the Efficiency and Discipline Rules. A criminal case has also been lodged against the culprits including agents, appraising officer, and some private persons who were found involved in the attempt of gaming the FCAS. A team of investigators has been constituted. Three persons have already been arrested. Raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining culprits and bring them to justice. FCAS is working smoothly with no backlog of Customs clearances. The system is being hailed as a game changer in the Customs clearances by the stakeholders and was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Pakistan about two weeks ago.

PM welcomes Ahmed Al-Sharaa on assuming interim presidency of Syria

STAFF REPORT

