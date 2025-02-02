DC opens anti-polio drive in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq inaugurated an anti-polio campaign in Bahawalpur district by administering polio drops to children up to five years of age at the outpatient department of Bahawal Victoria Hospital. Health department officials, WHO representatives, and parents were present at the occasion. The Deputy Commissioner urged parents to ensure their children under five receive polio drops. It was mentioned that during the polio vaccination campaign, over 824,000 children up to five years old will receive polio drops. The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that to successfully carry out the anti-polio campaign, all children must be vaccinated, ensuring that not a single child misses out on the polio vaccine. He instructed the health department and officials from relevant departments to effectively monitor the polio teams in the field. The DHO of Preventive Services reported that for the polio vaccination campaign, 3,276 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams have been established.

Commissioner visits charity institutions

Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen visited various charity institutions operating under the Department of Social Welfare in Bahawalpur. The commissioner thoroughly inspected the Sanat Zar Bahawalpur, Pak Maktab School, and Dar-ul-Atfaal (for women). She visited the classrooms of the children studying at Pak Maktab School to assess the teaching activities and interacted with the kids. The commissioner also closely examined the different skill development sectors for women at Sanat Zar. She inquired about the facilities provided at Sanat Zar and Dar-ul-Atfaal. During this visit, the Director of Social Welfare, Sahar Siddiqua, Deputy Director of Social Welfare, Ishtiaq Ahmed, and Deputy Director of Social Welfare, Muhammad Uzair, gave the Commissioner of Bahawalpur division a detailed briefing about the performance of their institutions and the facilities and initiatives offered.

ADC Revenue listens to people’s problems

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Bahawalpur Ameer Taimur held an open court on the lawn of the Deputy Commissioner office. He listened to people’s revenue-related problems and issued orders for their resolution. Revenue department officials were present. The Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue stated that revenue officers should ensure timely actions to resolve the issues faced by the public. On this occasion, he gave orders to the relevant officers for immediate solutions to the applications. Various revenue issues were addressed at the public service initiative, including transfers, record inspections, issuance of statements, record corrections, and other revenue-related problems.