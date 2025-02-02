Deadlock or Dialogue? Can the govt and opposition find common ground?

ISLAMABAD - Persistent deadlock is not the first time on the country’s political panorama, as the history reveals a series of prolonged stalemates in different eras between the government and the opposition.

The current political chessboard reveals that the coalition government has so far not been able to woo the main opposition party [PTI] on a proper dialogue despite its all-out efforts in different intervals. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has twice made a failed attempt to bring the opposition party on a negotiation table. The recent negotiations, which lasted around two months, ended inconclusively without reaching consensus over a single point.

The opposition wants judicial commissions and immediate release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and other party workers, which the government dubbed as ‘unreasonable demands’.

Spokesperson for the government’s negotiation committee Senator Irfan Siddiqui , after refusal to be part of dialogue, has finally conveyed its failure to further resume talks with the opposition party. “The dialogue process has concluded after the former ruling party rejected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s offer to resume the parleys,” Siddiqui shared with media, in the last consultative meeting ended sans the presence of PTI.

The opposition party, on the other hand, has geared up to seek support of all the opposition parliamentary opposition factions. This gesture clearly reflects its move to give tough time to the government in the shape of combined opposition in and outside the parliament.

The government, in the last national assembly session, has led to significant legislative stagnation and frequent disruptions in Parliament. Though the government, with its numerical strength, comfortably sails through the legislative business yet this continuous rumpus brings a bad name to the democratic process.

In a parliamentary democracy, consensus and constructive dialogue are essential for governance, yet the current prolonged impasse is leading towards no return. The PTI has also chalked out a plan to observe ‘Black Day’ on February 08- the day that marks the first year since the 2024 general elections.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in a prompt response, clearly conveyed that the state will intervene if PTI protests on February 08. Political observers viewed that It would be important to see how other political parties including Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) respond to the call of the PTI on February 08.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has recently strictly asked party members to avoid making any political statement against JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman. However, with the government signaling its willingness to restart dialogue to avoid political unrest in the country. For meaningful progress, the political pundits viewed that the government has to accept some of the demands of the PTI [especially formation of judicial commissions] as otherwise the situation will remain unchanged. Although the government recently offered to form a parliamentary committee on it, the opposition did not share a single word on it.