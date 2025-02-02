Sunday, February 02, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DG Khan Police claim terrorists’ attack on border checkpoint thwarted

NEWS WIRE
February 02, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

DG KHAN  -  Dera Ghazi Khan police successfully foiled an attack by terrorists on the Jhangi checkpoint, located on the border with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The terrorists suffered heavy casualties and were forced to flee. Around 15 to 20 terrorists took advantage of the darkness of night and launched a fierce attack from various directions on the Jhangi checkpoint, located on the border of Dera Ghazi Khan with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The terrorists wanted to take control of the checkpoint and take the personnel hostage. The terrorists used modern weapons, including rocket launchers and hand grenades, in the attack. A police spokesperson said that the Punjab Police personnel deployed at the checkpoint thwarted the terrorist attack with strong resistance and retaliatory fire. The terrorists were forced to flee after suffering heavy casualties. All the personnel deployed at the Jhangi checkpoint remained safe in the attack. He further said that the operation against the terrorists was commanded by RPO DG Khan Captain (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan. DPO Dera Ghazi Khan Syed Ali also reached the spot with additional force as soon as he received the information about the attack. Police teams are continuing the search operation in the border area.

PM welcomes Ahmed Al-Sharaa on assuming interim presidency of Syria

The spokesperson said that the Jhangi checkpoint has been made more secure with government funding on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while additional personnel, modern equipment and weapons have already been provided to the Jhangi checkpoint.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1738386866.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025