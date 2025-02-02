Electricity prices likely to drop by Rs2 per unit across country

Electricity consumers nationwide, including those in Karachi, may soon see a reduction of approximately Rs2 per unit in their power bills. Distribution companies have submitted a request to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to lower electricity prices.

This proposed decrease is part of the quarterly adjustment for the October–December 2024 period. A request has been filed with NEPRA seeking a reduction of Rs52.12 billion in power tariffs under the second quarterly adjustment for the ongoing fiscal year.

NEPRA has scheduled a hearing on February 12 to review the request, which includes a proposed reduction of Rs50.66 billion in capacity charges, Rs2.66 billion in transmission and distribution losses, and Rs2.69 billion in operation and maintenance expenses. If approved, this adjustment will offer much-needed relief to electricity consumers.

In contrast, last month, NEPRA issued a notification announcing an increase of 20 paise per unit in electricity rates as part of the first quarterly adjustment of the current fiscal year. This hike placed an additional financial burden of Rs1.18 billion on consumers.

The previous adjustment, covering the July–September period, had been finalized and forwarded to the government. The increased rates were applicable for December 2024 only, excluding lifeline and prepaid electricity consumers. Additionally, under the winter package, consumers using extra electricity were also exempted from this adjustment.

