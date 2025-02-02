Envoy says Azerbaijani investors keen to explore opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov has stated that it is essential to strengthen trade and investment cooperation to further enhance the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. He emphasized that the leadership of both countries is committed to expanding trade partnerships, and efforts are being made to strengthen ties at various levels.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General of United Business Group (UBG), at his office. On this occasion, former president of ICCI Ahsan Bakhtawari, and Executive Member of FPCCI Waqar Bakhtawari were also present. The meeting focused on further enhancing trade relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Khazar Farhadov stressed the need to initiate joint ventures between the two countries in the fields of energy, textiles, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, IT, and construction. He further stated that Pakistan exports rice, textiles, sports goods, surgical instruments, pharmaceuticals, agricultural products, and IT services to Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijan offers investment opportunities in energy, petrochemicals, tourism, and construction sectors.

Pakistan’s economy has immense potential, and Azerbaijani investors are keen to explore opportunities in various sectors, said Khazar Farhadov. He highlighted the importance of direct business-to-business (B2B) interactions between the business communities of both countries, stating that such engagements will further boost investment and trade activities.

The Azerbaijani ambassador invited Pakistani traders and entrepreneurs to invest in Azerbaijan, stating that Azerbaijan offers vast investment opportunities, and our government is providing all possible facilities to investors. Pakistani businesses can particularly explore investment opportunities in the construction industry, infrastructure development, food industry, and tourism.

During the meeting, Zafar Bakhtawari emphasized that Pakistani products are of high quality and are increasingly in demand in Azerbaijan. He stated that Pakistani rice, textiles, surgical instruments, sports goods, and pharmaceutical products have great potential in Azerbaijan’s market. We must increase trade delegations and organize joint trade exhibitions to bring the business communities of both countries closer, he added. He also proposed the formation of joint trade forums to facilitate direct communication between Pakistani and Azerbaijani business circles. Such forums will enable investors and entrepreneurs to better understand each other’s markets and enhance trade collaboration, he said.

Ahsan Bakhtawari expressed the commitment of Pakistan’s business community to further expanding trade relations with Azerbaijan. Waqar Bakhtawari expressed optimism regarding the economic and trade relations between the two countries, stating: “We are confident that economic and trade cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan will continue to grow, benefiting the business communities of both nations.” He emphasized that Pakistan-Azerbaijan friendship is not only exemplary at the diplomatic level but also in the business and trade sectors. He concluded by stating, “We must take concrete steps to further strengthen these ties.”