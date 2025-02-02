Faisalabad Commissioner inaugurates anti-polio drive

FAISALABAD - Commissioner Maryam Khan inaugurated an anti-polio drive by administering drops to children here on Saturday. She said the drive would commence from Monday (February 3) which will continue in Faisalabad district for seven days and for five days in Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh districts. She said that more than 2.913 million children would be vaccinated during the drive in the division and for this purpose 10,803 teams of health department would remain active. She also directed the deputy commissioner and head of health departments to ensure strict monitoring of the drive so that the campaign could be made a success. Director health Services Dr Adnan Mehmood briefed the commissioner and said that all necessary arrangements have been finalized for the drive. Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir, CEO Health Dr Asfandyar, District Health Office Dr Azmat Abbas and others were also present.