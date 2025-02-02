Sunday, February 02, 2025
Fantastic Forest thrash Brighton 7-0 helped by Wood hat-trick

February 02, 2025
NOTTINGHAM  -  Fired-up Nottingham Forest thumped Brighton & Hove Albion 7-0 helped by a hat trick from striker Chris Wood in their Premier League clash at the City Ground on Saturday in an emphatic bounce back from last week’s humbling 5-0 loss at Bournemouth. Forest move to 47 points after 24 games to consolidate third spot as they chase Champions League qualification, while Brighton are ninth on 34. Forest are now level with second-placed Arsenal, who host Manchester City in fourth on Sunday. Nuno Espirito Santo’s Forest side romped to their biggest margin of victory since a 7-0 rout of Chelsea in 1991. “What a difference a week can make,” Wood told TNT Sports. “Down in the dumps after last week. It wasn’t us, it wasn’t like us, but today that was definitely us. “It’s fantastic, the boys have done superbly showing character to come back from last week. That is what we’re about.” An own goal from Lewis Dunk in the 12th minute kicked off the scoring as Brighton’s skipper lunged to clear Morgan Gibbs-White’s low cross and poked the ball into the net. Gibbs-White doubled Forest’s lead in the 25th minute with a glancing header from Anthony Elanga’s corner. Wood, who has scored 17 league goals this season including seven in his last six games, netted his first of the day seven minutes later when, left completely unmarked, he headed Elanga’s cross past Bart Verbruggen. Brighton’s best effort was Danny Welbeck’s rocket from 15 metres that hit the underside of the bar just before halftime. Forest continued to run riot after the break and the 33-year-old Wood tapped home Elanga’s cross in the 64th. The New Zealand international completed his hat trick five minutes later with a penalty, which was awarded after Tariq Lamptey bundled Gibbs-White to the ground.

 Neco Williams got Forest’s sixth in the 89th and Jota Silva put the icing on the cake with a low strike in added time as the crowd chanted “We want eight!””That is exactly what we wanted after last week, and exactly what the fans wanted,” said Forest captain Gibbs-White.

“Last week was no way near our standards and we have been working on things to put it right all week in training and the lads were incredible today.

“We completely nullified everything they did and caught them a couple of times on the counter. We were clinical in the final third.”

RESULTS

Nottm Forest    7-0    Brighton
Everton    4-0    Leicester City
Liverpool    2-0    Bournemouth
Fulham    2-1    Newcastle
Southampton    2-1    Ipswich Town

