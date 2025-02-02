Foreign Investment in Real Estate

As our nation seeks economic growth, the importance of foreign investment cannot be overstated. Foreign direct investment (FDI) brings crucial capital, technology, and expertise, driving growth across various sectors. The establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council has fostered trust among foreign investors.

Pakistan’s real estate market is highly attractive to both domestic and international investors. High-profile projects, such as the Eighteen housing scheme and a recent initiative by British investment group One Homes in the student housing market, highlight this sector’s potential for significant economic benefits.

However, regulatory processes must be streamlined to attract more foreign investment. It is disheartening that some exploit political or bureaucratic influence to perpetrate fraudulent housing schemes, defrauding citizens of their savings. This underscores the urgent need for stricter oversight and regulation.

International players not only bring capital but also uphold stringent ethical standards and transparency, which can revolutionise the sector. The government must prioritise facilitation and oversight to ensure genuine investments, which will stimulate economic growth, ensure sustainable development, and rebuild trust with overseas Pakistanis.

ABID SAEED,

Islamabad.