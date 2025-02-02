Sunday, February 02, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

From Devastation to Hope

February 02, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

The recent ceasefire has sparked hope among Palestinians who have endured immense suffering during the war between Hamas and Israeli forces. The conflict has created one of the most severe humanitarian crises in recent history, with over 40,000 people killed and 90,000 injured, according to international organisations. Additionally, Al Jazeera reports that 2 million people have been displaced.

The devastation in Gaza is unparalleled, with famine, starvation, and a lack of food, clean water, and medical supplies. The ceasefire offers a glimmer of hope, providing an opportunity for world powers and international agencies to accelerate relief and rehabilitation efforts.

It is imperative for the global community to pressure both parties to respect and implement the ceasefire. Without a permanent resolution, peace in the region will remain elusive. A two-state solution, as envisioned by the United Nations, where both nations can coexist peacefully, is essential.

PM welcomes Ahmed Al-Sharaa on assuming interim presidency of Syria

The international community must contribute to the prosperity and development of Palestine rather than allowing Israel to continue its actions unchecked. This is a crucial moment to bring a healing touch to the unending suffering of the Palestinian people.

ARYAN KOLACHI,

Sindh.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1738386866.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025