Gaza death toll nears 47,500 as more bodies found under rubble

Palestinian medics recovered nine more bodies from under the rubble in Gaza, pushing the overall death toll from Israel’s genocidal war on the enclave since October 2023 to 47,498, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

A ministry statement said that four injured people were also admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the injured to 111,592 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the ministry said.

Gaza’s government media office said early Sunday that at least 61,709 people were killed in the Israeli onslaught, including 14,222 who remained missing under the rubble.

A ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel took hold in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting the war that has caused widespread destruction and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.