Ghotki Police launch massive operation against notorious, dacoits

SUKKUR - In a move to maintain law and order, Ghotki police, under the leadership of SSP Ghotki Dr Samiullah Soomro on Saturday launched a large-scale operation against notorious dacoits in the dense forests of Rounti Kacha. The operation was conducted on the directives of DIG Sukkur Captain (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar. Police used state-of-the-art armored vehicles and modern weapons to apprehend the dacoits. An intense exchange of fire occurred between the police and dacoits, resulting in significant damage to the dacoits due to the police’s successful strategy. The operation led to the identification of four notorious dacoits, including Ahmed Ali Bhai alias Chandu Shar, Jan Muhammad Shar, Aabul Shar and Allah Dad Shar.

Additionally, the police successfully demolished and destroyed the hideouts of notorious dacoit Morio Shar.

DIG Sukkur Captain (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar commended SSP Ghotki Dr Samiullah Somro for the successful operation and announced that the police personnel involved in the operation would be awarded C.C.C. Second. He reiterated his commitment to maintaining peace and order in Ghotki district, ensuring that the sacrifices made by the police would not go in vain.