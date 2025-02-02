Glittering Champions Trophy 2025 returns to Pakistan for grand finale

LAHORE - The glittering Champions Trophy 2025 has returned to Pakistan for the final leg of its nationwide tour, marking a momentous occasion for cricket fans across the country. The final trophy tour commenced at Sheikhupura’s historic Hiran Minar complex and will cover 10 cities, including Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, and Quetta. A highlight of the tour will be the trophy’s presence at the newly upgraded Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 8 February, coinciding with the opening match of the tri-nation series between Pakistan and New Zealand. During its 14-day journey, the trophy will be showcased at iconic locations, including Multan Fort, Bahawalpur’s Noor Mahal, Peshawar’s Arbab Niaz Stadium, Karachi’s National Stadium, Hyderabad’s Niaz Stadium, and Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium. The global trophy tour for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 initially began in Pakistan on Nov 16, 2024 before traveling to the seven participating nations from Nov 26 to Jan 26.