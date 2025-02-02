Gold price up by Rs400 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs400 and was sold at Rs292,200 on Saturday against its sale at Rs291,800 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs343 to Rs250,514 from Rs250,171 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up to Rs229,646 from Rs229,331. The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs30 to Rs3,270 whereas that of ten grams silver came down by Rs26 to Rs.2,803. The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $2,797 from $2,792, the Association reported.