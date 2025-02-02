‘Home-stay tourism project to promote sustainable tourism in KP’

Peshawar - The home-stay tourism project will promote sustainable tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and create employment opportunities for the local population at tourist sites, said a senior official on Saturday.

“Exploration of new tourist destinations and the installation of camping pods in new locations will further increase the number of tourists,” said Dr Bakhtiar Khan, Secretary of the Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Museums Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during a panel discussion at the Pakistan Travel Mart held at the Expo Centre, Karachi.

The session was attended by key figures from the tourism departments of all provinces, along with a large number of participants. The session focused on the Sustainable Destinations Forum to promote sustainable tourism during travel and explore further improvements in the tourism sector. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) officials, including Umar Arshad and General Manager of Tourism Sajjad Hameed, were also present.

Dr Bakhtiar said that the Billion Tree Tsunami Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would support eco-friendly tourism and help create a clean and green environment for tourism.

He also discussed the Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs), stating that the project was ready for promotion and would soon be presented for investment.

To reduce congestion at existing tourist spots, the province is actively searching for new destinations and taking steps to develop them.

Moreover, he said the camping pods project was being expanded, and eco-tourism projects were being introduced at new tourist locations.

The Home-stay Tourism Programme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would not only provide employment opportunities for youth in the tourism sector but also offer tourists a home-like environment where they could enjoy local culture and traditional home-cooked meals.

At the Pakistan Travel Mart, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tourism and culture have been showcased impressively. The three-day event features exhibitions on various tourism projects, including the camping pods project, Swat Expressway, Naran chairlift project, information desks, and rest areas.

Additionally, multiple conferences and sessions related to tourism are being held.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion highlighted traditional handicrafts such as Charsadda Chappal, Mughal Art from Dera Ismail Khan, traditional rubab music, Khattak dance, and much more.

The Pakistan Travel Mart is a travel and tourism expo held annually to connect all partners in mobility in Pakistan with key stakeholders from the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries, leading efforts to promote inbound, outbound, and domestic travel in Pakistan.

The KPCTA has taken a number of steps to revive tourism and attract both foreign and domestic tourists to the province.

Amidst breathtaking river valleys and towering mountain peaks, visitors have the opportunity to enjoy nature and visit sites of global significance for Buddhists, Sikhs, and Muslims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is blessed with abundant natural resources, making the province a preferred destination for both domestic and international tourists.