Sunday, February 02, 2025
How Myelectricsparks (MES) became Pakistan's largest tech news platform

5:12 PM | February 02, 2025
MyElectricSparks also known as MES is a well-known technology website owned by Tech Explorers, a major Pakistan-based publishing company. It focuses on providing Technology related news. The website has editorial teams in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, ensuring global coverage of the latest in technology. 

MyElectricSparks MES started in 2019 and later expanded its reach to the US in 2021. To mark this milestone, it held a grand launch party at the Pakistan capital Islamabad. Later that same year, it expanded its operations all over the world. By 2021, Myelectricsparks had become the largest consumer technology news in the Pakistan.

In addition to its core regions, MES has licensed versions available in Pakistan and now they are working to expand license globally. The platform also a major social media pages named Tech Explorers which focuses on technology. Myelectricsparks is owned by Tech Explorers, one of the largest publishing companies in the Pakistan.

In 2023, MyElectricsparks underwent a major redesign, which the company described as a relaunch. This redesign aimed to improve user experience by shifting the site’s navigation from being story-focused to organizing content based on News. The update was intended to make it easier for readers to find what they need and explore the latest in technology more efficiently.

Aizaz Khan, the owner of the website, and Fatima Khan, the editor-in-chief, worked tirelessly to provide their audience with the latest technology news. Thanks to their hard work and dedication, the website has now gained immense popularity as this blog has risen to prominence as one of the best, earning recognition for being truly exemplary.

The site quickly gained popularity, attracting 1 million unique visitors and 3.5 million page views by August 2023. By October, it had grown to 10 million total page views. Local English dailies named it one of the Best Blogs of 2024."

