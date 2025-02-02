Hypocrisy of Society or Weakness of Family?

I wish to highlight a troubling contradiction in our society: the disparity in how we perceive success and failure when it comes to pursuing unconventional careers or dreams.

For instance, when someone achieves success in music with family support, society celebrates their talent. However, if another individual follows the same path without familial backing, they face harsh criticism, exposing society’s double standards.

A similar pattern is evident for women in sports or other non-traditional fields. Those with family encouragement are lauded as role models, while those without face immense resistance and judgment from both family and community.

Is the problem society’s hypocrisy, which values success over effort, or the inability of families to support their children’s aspirations? Likely, both. Families play a crucial role in nurturing confidence, while society must learn to appreciate the courage to pursue one’s passions, regardless of circumstances. Addressing these issues is essential to create an environment where individuals can pursue their dreams without fear of judgment.

SAHIBA JALAL,

Chitral.