Sunday, February 02, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Hypocrisy of Society or Weakness of Family?

February 02, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

I wish to highlight a troubling contradiction in our society: the disparity in how we perceive success and failure when it comes to pursuing unconventional careers or dreams.

For instance, when someone achieves success in music with family support, society celebrates their talent. However, if another individual follows the same path without familial backing, they face harsh criticism, exposing society’s double standards.

A similar pattern is evident for women in sports or other non-traditional fields. Those with family encouragement are lauded as role models, while those without face immense resistance and judgment from both family and community.

Is the problem society’s hypocrisy, which values success over effort, or the inability of families to support their children’s aspirations? Likely, both. Families play a crucial role in nurturing confidence, while society must learn to appreciate the courage to pursue one’s passions, regardless of circumstances. Addressing these issues is essential to create an environment where individuals can pursue their dreams without fear of judgment.

PM welcomes Ahmed Al-Sharaa on assuming interim presidency of Syria

SAHIBA JALAL,

Chitral.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1738386866.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025