ICT Police arrest 13 suspects in 48 hours

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have intensified crackdown on illegal weapons, arresting 13 suspects and registering 13 cases in the past 48 hours to curb crime in the federal capital. A public relations officer told APP that law enforcement officials recovered nine pistols and four rifles along with ammunition from the arrested individuals. He said the campaign aims to prevent crime and ensure public safety by removing illegal firearms from the city. He urged citizens possessing licensed firearms to register their weapons at their respective police stations.