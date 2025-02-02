Sunday, February 02, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq presides over SIL’s final moot court tournament

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq presides over SIL’s final moot court tournament
IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq presides over SIL’s final moot court tournament
IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq presides over SIL’s final moot court tournament
IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq presides over SIL’s final moot court tournament
IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq presides over SIL’s final moot court tournament
IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq presides over SIL’s final moot court tournament
Web Desk
2:12 PM | February 02, 2025
Regional, Islamabad

Honourable Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, Mr Justice Aamer Farooq, presided over the School of International Law's (SIL) Final Moot Court Tournament. Students had the honour of presenting their arguments before Honourable Justice Aamer Farooq and received invaluable advice and feedback on their research and advocacy skills.

The Honourable Chief Justice praised the students for their resilience, particularly in handling challenging questions from the judges.

Commending their efforts, he remarked, “Winning and losing are part of learning; what matters is your consistency and dedication to improving your skills.” He further encouraged students to participate in as many advocacy exercises as possible, as these experiences would greatly benefit their future careers as legal practitioners.

Ms Maheen Zeeshan, who served as a co-judge for the proceedings, congratulated the students on their advocacy practice throughout the year.

The Principal of the School of International Law (SIL), Ms Nida Tareen, presented a shield of gratitude to the esteemed guest and thanked him for taking time out of his busy schedule to attend the event.

Maintaining peace in province govt’s top priority: KP CM

"At SIL, we focus on providing academic excellence along with practical legal training for all our students," she said. "A legal degree is incomplete without advocacy training, and we ensure that our students actively participate in mock trials and moot tournaments throughout the academic year."

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1738471791.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025