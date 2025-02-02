Sunday, February 02, 2025
IHC releases roster following judges’ transfer

Web Desk
8:16 PM | February 02, 2025
National

After the transfer of three high court justices to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the court has issued a roster for next week’s proceedings, including the names of the transferred judges in the cause list.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq did not endorse the letter from five colleagues opposing the transfers.

Justice Sarfraz Dogar, transferred from the Lahore High Court, has been placed in Bench Two, previously led by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani, who will now head Bench Three.

For single-bench assignments, Justice Dogar and Justice Kiani hold the second and third positions, while Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro and Justice Asif are listed at ninth and eleventh, respectively.

