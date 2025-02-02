Sunday, February 02, 2025
Interior Minister Naqvi, Speaker Sadiq discuss political affairs

Web Desk
4:19 PM | February 02, 2025
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to discuss political affairs, mutual interests, and the country’s overall situation.

They also addressed PTI’s stance despite the government’s positive efforts toward negotiations.

Naqvi lauded Sadiq’s role in fostering cooperation between opposition and government parties, calling his efforts commendable.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the country's improving economic conditions and discussed government initiatives to address public concerns.

