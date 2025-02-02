Sunday, February 02, 2025
Israr shines with hat-trick in President’s Trophy Grade-I

Staff Reporter
February 02, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Pakistan Television’s left-arm pacer Israr Hussain delivered a remarkable performance on the opening day of the fifth round of the President’s Trophy Grade-I, securing a brilliant hat-trick against Ghani Glass at KCCA Stadium in Karachi. Israr’s outstanding bowling display saw him claim 7-72 in 18 overs, helping his team bowl out Ghani Glass for 238 runs in 55.2 overs. Haseeb-ur-Rehman of Ghani Glass struck 88 off 125 balls, including 12 fours while Shadab Khan hit 55. At the close of play, PTV had scored 130-1. Waqar Hussain was unbeaten on 69 from 80 balls, while M Taha made unbeaten 58. In another match at the NBP Sports Complex, WAPDA saw Imran Dogar lead the way with a brilliant 110 runs off 245 balls, supported by 15 boundaries. M Ammar hit 58 as WAPDA ended the day at 285-5 in 84 overs against SNGPL. Eshaal Associates’ Musa Khan clinched 5-52 against OGDCL at the UBL Sports Complex, marking his seventh first-class five-wicket haul. Musa also crossed the 100 first-class wickets milestone as OGDCL were bowled out for 187 in 48.1 overs. Eshaal Associates were 110-4 in 34 overs at stumps. In the match between SBP and HEC, Aftab Khan was the star with the ball, claiming 5-24 as SBP dismissed HEC for just 126 in 40 overs.

Staff Reporter

