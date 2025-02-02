Sunday, February 02, 2025
Karachi college official flees with Rs900,000 examination fees

Principal apprises police that the superintendent has not visited the college since January 25

Our Staff Reporter
February 02, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  A government college superintendent has fled after misappropriating over Rs900,000 collected from students as examination fees, officials revealed. At least 81 female students had submitted Rs910,200 in cash as the exam fee at the Government Degree College for Women Nazimabad.

Meanwhile, College Principal Shehla Bashir has lodged an FIR at Rizvia police station against the official. As per the FIR, the suspect misappropriated more than 0.9 million from college students.

The principal told police that the superintendent had not visited the college since January 25. The suspect, she said, himself took the money instead of depositing it with the bank.  

Moreover, talking to media, police said they were trying to arrest the college official. On the other hand, an affectee college student said they had to take an exam on Saturday (today) but they did not have an admit card.

Speaking on progress on the matter of admit cards, the college dean said they collected and submitted the students’ documents to the board management till late last night.

“Most of the pupils’ admit cards have been delivered with the help of the board management, while the rest of them will get theirs today,” the official said. The principal said the students were receiving admit cards for their associate degree.

The official said the students paid the superintendent extra money and did not receive voucher as well despite instructions in this regard.

